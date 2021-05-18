In-flight catering Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges size 2028 News

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on in-flight catering market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international in-flight catering market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world in-flight catering market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international In-flight catering Market is offered. In accordance with the report, he In-flight catering Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

The in-flight catering market has encountered significant development over recent years. The rapid developments in the aviation industry are creating a huge demand for improved in-flight catering services to passengers. The Inflight catering services are dealing with the airline and in-flight food and beverage services to the passengers during their expedition. The in-flight catering offers from simple snakes, beverages, to seven-course gourmet meal according to the class of the tickets. It also provides the local cuisines of original and destination countries. The exceptional rise in the air passenger traffic is the key factor that drives the growth of in-flight catering market worldwide. In addition, the ongoing up-gradation of in-flight catering to provide good quality food to the consumers are contributing to the growth of in-flight catering market. Furthermore, increasing focus on the health and nutrient benefits of the in-flight food are likely to boost the growth of in-flight catering market. Moreover, the integration of food services with the new and advanced technologies are anticipated to escalate the growth of in-flight catering services market. The ongoing research and development in the in-flight food services to provide better convenience to the passengers are projected to create several growth opportunities in the in-flight catering market in the near future. With the CAGR estimation of 5.2%, the global market share is witnessing an exceptional growth since 2018. The Asia Pacific is leading in geographical market share of ~35%. North America, Europe, and South America are the regions following the Asia Pacific with a growing market share in their regions. In the Asia Pacific, the rising consumer’s preference for air traveling is majorly propelling the growth of the market of in-flight catering market. In addition, the introduction of new and advanced technologies are contributing to market growth. North America and Europe hold considerable shares in this market. Growing aviation industry and the presence of major key players are accelerating the growth of inflight catering in these regions.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the in-flight catering market has been segmented by food type, and seat class. In terms of the food type, in-flight catering market has been divided bakery and confectionary, meals, beverages and others. In terms of the seat class, In-flight catering Market has been classified into economy class, first class and business class.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of In-flight catering. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Europe and North America. The key players observed in the study are – Gate Gourmet, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., Dnata, LSG Sky Chefs, Sats Ltd., IGS Catering Services, Flying Food Group, Emirates Flight Catering, Journey Group Plc., Jetfinity, Newrest International Group S.A.S and others.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the In-flight catering Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Profiling of key market players in the world In-flight catering Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Reasons to buy:

