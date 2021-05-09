PPP Infrastructure Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are gradually being used in parts of the Saudi Arabian economy that have historically been funded by the public sector to encourage more private investment. With a total of 18 projects announced to date, with a cumulative valuation of USD 42.9 billion, Saudi Arabia is the most active PPP sector in MENA. PPPs are a core component of the National Transition Program of Saudi Arabia, which aims to raise private sector investment percentage from 40 percent of GDP in 2016 to 65 percent by 2030.

Latest released the research study on Global PPP Infrastructure Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. PPP Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the PPP Infrastructure. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Ashurst (United Arab Emirates),Saudi Oger (Saudi Arabia),AL Rajhi Holding Group (Saudi Arabia),Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (Oman),Oliver Wyman (United Arab Emirates),Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (United Arab Emirates),Public Transport Authority (Saudi Arabia),Jeddah Development & Urban Regeneration Company (Saudi Arabia)

To date, the bulk of PPP deals have been in the housing (54%) and transport industries (37%), with minimal spending (4%) in social infrastructure. With the expanded use of PPPs in the education and healthcare industries over the next five years, this situation is likely to improve. Thus increasing the market phenomenon.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global PPP Infrastructure Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

The Growing Interest in Sustainable, Resilient, and Regenerative PPPs

Domestic Banksâ€™ Understanding of PPPs is Increasing in Emerging Economies

Market Drivers:

Cumulation of Construction Sector Across the World

Rising Manufacturing Sector Post and pre-COVID Outbreak

Opportunities:

Governments are progressively collaborating with the private sector in the creation of new transportation structures and the investment into already existing facilities. In developing countries, partnerships with the private sector are an ever more attrac

Challenges:

One of the biggest concerns of potential developers of and investors in PPPs in emerging markets has been rigged procurements and corruption

The Global PPP Infrastructure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Build â€“ Operate â€“ Transfer (BOT), Build â€“ Own â€“ Operate (BOO), Build â€“ Own â€“ Operate â€“ Transfer (BOOT), Design-Build, Others), Application (Energy, Transport, Telecom, Water, Utilities, Education, Healthcare, Electronics & Information Technology, Others), Organization Size (Small, Medium, Large), Investments Type (Direct (Public and Private), Indirect (INVIT and IOC))

Market Insights:

On June 18th, 2020 Geospatial Infrastructure Development through Public-Private Partnership. The Government of India is inclined to bring in reforms in the country to make it more prepared for the future and Geospatial reforms are one of the major reforms the Government is looking at. A major step in this direction is the recent announcement of encouraging Public-Private Partnership in Space

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

