Gamification in Education Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | Ei Design , Sweetrush, Top Hat

Definition:

Gamification in education is the activity of involving certain elements, designs, principles, and characteristics of Games in an educational environment or in the learning process which enhances the engagement, loyalty, motivation, productivity, and grasping ability of an individual, thus, in short, creating a gameful experience while learning in educational surroundings. Such processes can also help assess the students without making them feel the burden of excessive exams, with help of gaming elements like leader boards, virtual currency to buy virtual gifts, and other benefits. The Gamification in Education industry is in its embryo or beginning years, with the trend of Gamification beginning to take pace globally.

In 2019, Indiaâ€™s unicorn e-learning start-up Byjuâ€™s and American Mass Media giant Walt Disney have jointly rolled out a platform aimed at students from elementary schools which will comprise of learning expertise of Byjuâ€™s intermingled with in-app videos and games based on Disney cartoon characters.

The Global Gamification in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Academic, Corporate Training, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Offering (Software, Services)

Market Trend:

Improvement of Internet Infrastructure has Led to Rising in Demand for Cloud Computing Solutions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption by E-learning and Corporate Training Firms

Increased Investment in Augmented and Virtual Reality Along with Mobile Accessible Cloud Computing

Opportunities:

Growing Use of AR and VR in Gamification

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Gamification in Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Gamification in Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Gamification in Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Gamification in Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Gamification in Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Gamification in Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

