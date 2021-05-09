Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | SailPoint Technologies, EMC Corporation, CA Technologies

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM). The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SailPoint Technologies (United States), EMC Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), International Business Machine (IBM) Corp. (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Auth0, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States).

Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry. The global pandemic of Covid19 calls for redefining of business strategies. This report includes the impact analysis necessary for the same. Taking into account rapidly changing economic conditions, Analyst of AMA has estimated best and worst-case scenarios for global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market growth till 2025.

Definition:

The global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to Cloud IAM is gaining increased traction in end-use industries, offering several benefits such as identity synchronization and provisioning, federation service, customer identity management, and single sign-on (SSO) features. Identity and access management (IAM) is the business framework encapsulating organizational policies and technologies for managing electronic or digital identities. Cloud IAM service provides secure and identity-based access to various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education, and others.

The Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education, Retail, Others), Service Type (User Provisioning, Access Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Single Sign-on, Directory Services, Password Management, Governance & Compliance Management)

Market Trend:

The increasing number and complexity of cyber-attacks and The various mobility trends in organizations have augmented the end-user device authentication security

Market Drivers:

The cost-effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services

The increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Opportunities:

The increasing adoption of cloud services

The rising demand due to centralized security and management and government compliances

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

