Metal Inks Market May Set New Growth Story | Mimaki, Printgraph, Eckart, Johnson Matthey, Carl Schlenk

Global Metal Inks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. Key manufacturers are: ULVAC (Japan), Mimaki (Netherlands), Printgraph (Italy), Eckart (Germany), Toyo Ink Co., Ltd. (Japan), Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom), INX International Ink (United States), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), Sudarshan Chemicals (India), Ferro Corporation (United States)

Definition:

Metal inks are suitable for printing on coated and uncoated paper and cardboard. Printing with thicker ink film needs lower print piles and dusting. Copper, aluminum, bronze or zinc are used to manufacturer metallic inks. When metallic ink is printed and left to dry, the metallic elements rise to the surface, reflecting light and creating a metallic shine. Metallic inks form a similar but less intense, effect than foil stamping because they are applied as paste or liquid ink. Metallic inks contain actual flakes of metal in them. These flakes are designed to form together as the ink dries and create a layer of shiny metal on the surface of a paper.

Market Trend:

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Paints & Coatings

Market Drivers:

Growing Consumer Demand for Specialty Products

Rising Demand from Decorative Paints & Coatings Industry

Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Infrastructure Projects in Emerging Economies

Growing Automotive Sector

Challenges:

Fluctuation in the Raw Material Prices

Surging Costs of Precious Metals

The Global Metal Inks Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solvents Based, Water Based, UV (Ultra Violet) Inks), Application (Boards, Paints & Coatings, Metals (Cans), Interior Decoration, Marking & Coding, Others), Forms (Liquid, Powder, Paste), Metal Used (Aluminum, Copper, Brass, Zinc, Others), Color (Silver, Gold)

Market Insights:

In February Mimaki has launched a New Metallic UV Ink named MUH-100-Si, which will bring a strong competitive edge to Mimaki customers, allowing them to provide added value to the brands who use their services. The new ink demonstrates how digital print enables creative ideas to be realised highly efficiently in the product manufacturing process.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

