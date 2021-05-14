Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market to Get a New Boost | Sensitech, Orbcomm, Monnit, Controlant, Zest Labs

Latest released the research study on Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Sensitech Inc. (United States), ORBCOMM (United States), Berlinger & Co. AG (Switzerland), Monnit Corporation (United States), ELPRO-BUCHS AG (Switzerland), Controlant (Iceland), SecureRF Corporation (United States),Savi Technology (United States), Zest Labs, Inc. (United States), and Infratab, Inc. (United States)

Definition:

An effective logistics strategy can create momentum for an organization in many ways. From impelling local deals to driving exports and making openings in new business sectors all through the world. With the surging of the cold chain logistics industry, individuals give increasingly more consideration to the nature of cold-chain control. There arise numerous methodologies checking the dynamic circumstance alongside all the phases of the whole cold supply chain including processing, storage, transportation, and selling. Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring solution that assists with following the transient items, eatables, and food things with guaranteed freshness and agreeability. It successfully utilizes predictive, descriptive, and constant analytics alongside close to continuous telemetry relying on the business need to give a total arrangement across the fleet cycle Cold chain, basically means a temperature-controlled supply chain. An unbroken cold chain implies a continuous arrangement of refrigerated creation, stockpiling, dispersion exercises, and coordinations alongside related virus chain checking gear which is kept up all through at the desired low-temperature range.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

High demand for RFID in cold chain tracking and monitoring

Market Drivers:

Increasing global demand from the health care sector

Rising demand for better food quality and need to reduce food wastage

Opportunities:

Surging demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility

Challenges:

Complexities involved in the installation

The Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Agriculture Industry, Blood Banks, Cold Storage, Food Storage, Hospital Industry., Pharma Industry., Transportation Air, Land, Road, Sea., Warehouse Monitoring), Technology (Airblown, Eutectic), Component (RFID Devices, Data Loggers & Sensors, Telemetry & Telematics), Solution (Storage, Transportation), Temperature Standards (Chilled (Fruit & Vegetables, Fresh Meat, Others), Frozen(Seafood, Meat Exports, Others), Pharma (Medicines, Vaccines, Others), Cool-Chain (Fresh Produce, Processed Food, Over-The-Counter Drugs, Others))

Market Insights:

In December 2019 Kii Corporation United States-based company launches the Worlds First Integrated Cold Chain Marketplace And Monitoring Service named Kii Direct. Kii Direct solves these problems in a comprehensive way for both cold chain customers as well as cold chain providers with its integrated cold chain marketplace and adaptive cold chain monitoring.

Merger Acquisition:

In June 2020 Sensitech United States-based company has upgraded it’s real-time cold-chain tracking capabilities that include analytics and APIs for integrating supply-chain information. there are monitoring services providing near real-time tracking from the freight forwarders themselves, from packaging or container providers, from instrument manufacturers like Sensitech, and from third-party telecom firms that seek to connect the devices

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

