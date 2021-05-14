Electric Commercial Vehicle Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Proterra, Delphi, Continental, Tata

Latest released the research study on Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Commercial Vehicle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Commercial Vehicle. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Daimler (Germany),Nissan (Japan),Proterra (United States),ABB (Switzerland),Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom),Continental (Germany),Tesla (United States),Mahindra (India),Tata (India),Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),BYD (China)

Definition:

Electric commercial vehicles are powered by electricity instead of diesel or gasoline. They can be buses, vans, trucks, agricultural vehicles, such as combine harvesters or tractors, and construction machinery such as excavators or wheel loaders. The energy that drive the vehicles comes from an on-board battery, which is recharged from the power grid.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Advancement in Electric Commercial Vehicles

Adoption of Electric Trucks for Urban Logistics

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Government Regulations to Reduce the Greenhouse Gases Emitted By Vehicles

Opportunities:

Rapid Depletion of Non-Renewable Sources of Energy

Growing Demand for Electric Trucks in both Developed and Developing Countries

Challenges:

High Making Cost of Electric Vehicles In Comparison With Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

The Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), Components (Electric Motor, EV Battery, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Others), Vehicle Type (Buses, Vans, Trucks, Harvesters, Tractors, Others)

Market Insights:

On August 6, 2019 – Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, has launched Proterra Powered vehicle electrification solutions, leveraging Proterraâ€™s industry-leading electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their heavy-duty vehicles.

Merger Acquisition:

On May 20, 2019 – Panasonic, the worldâ€™s leading automotive battery supplier, has announced collaboration with Tropos Motors, the companies will bring advanced levels of connectivity, efficiency and performance to compact commercial vehicles; the second largest class of fleet vehicles

On May 21, 2019 – Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, has announced a collaboration with Michelin to develop the MICHELIN X InCity Energy Z tire, a new low rolling resistance tire designed and optimized for battery-electric buses in urban environments.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Commercial Vehicle market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Electric Commercial Vehicle

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Commercial Vehicle market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

