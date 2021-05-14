Health Drink Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Danone, Campbell Soup, GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull

Latest released the research study on Global Health Drink Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Health Drink Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Health Drink. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Coca-Cola [United States],Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) [United States],Campbell Soup [United States],Danone [France],Del Monte Pacific [Singapore],Dr. Pepper Snapple Group [United States],Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited [New Zealand],GlaxoSmithKline [United Kingdom],Kraft Heinz [United States],Monster Beverage [United States],NestlÃ© [Switzerland],PepsiCo [United States],Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd [Japan],Red Bull [Austria],Unilever [United Kingdom]

Definition:

Health Drinks is a great source of energy and vitamins. Amid changing lifestyle, these beverages are gaining traction as they provide various nutritional benefits. Various products under health drinks are bottled water, juices, ready to drink coffee, energy drinks, tea and others.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Health Drink Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Growing use of Healthy Drinks in Sport Industry

Products Innovation and New Product Launch

Market Drivers:

Rising Health Awareness Among People

Easy and Perennial Availability

High Calorific and Nutritional Value

Opportunities:

Rising Disposable Income and Living Standard in Emerging Countries

Adopting E-commerce market for Products Sale

Challenges:

Maintaining Transparent Supply Chain and Preventing Food Fraud

Tackling Consumer Inclination Towards Natural and Organic Foods

Sluggish Nature of Product Innovation Cycle

The Global Health Drink Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hydration Drinks, Rejuvenation Drinks, Health & Wellness Drinks, Weight Management Drinks), Application (Commercial Consumption, Household Consumption, Other)

Market Insights:

November 2018 – : Nestle and Unilever are negotiating a deal for GlaxoSmithKlines consumer nutrition business in India which includes the prized Horlicks malt drink brand. Coca-Cola were the third contender opted out in the beginning itself.

Merger Acquisition:

August 2018 – : Coca-Cola intended to buy Costa Coffee from Whitbread for $5.1 bn. The deal is expected to provide Coca-Cola a platform to expand beyond soft drinks and move into hot drinks sectors.

July 2018 – : Keurig Dr Pepper announced the successful completion of the merger between Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The merger is expected to expand the product portfolio and distribution capabilities.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

