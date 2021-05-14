Automotive Blockchain Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Microsoft, carVertical, Tech Mahindra, BigchainDB

Latest released the research study on Global Automotive Blockchain Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automotive Blockchain Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automotive Blockchain. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States), Accenture (Ireland), carVertical (Estonia), Helbiz (United States),Tech Mahindra (India),SHIFTMobility (United States),BigchainDB (Germany)

Definition:

The automotive blockchain is widely used for monetization avenues, facilitate digital transformation and others. It provides a viable solution to innovations namely vehicle-to-vehicle communication, secure data transactions, component provenance, location tracking, and others. Numerous applications of the blockchain in automotive namely supply chain transparency, automotive financing, fleet management, vehicle safety and others. Increasing expenditure on the development of advanced technologies, increasing focus on reducing data manipulations or data leaks, faster transactions and decreased total cost of ownership is expected to drive the growth of the automotive blockchain market over the years to come. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.29% from 2018 to 2026

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Blockchain Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Technology Advancement of the Automotive Blockchain

Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus on Reducing Data Leaks and Manipulations

Reduced Total Cost of Ownership and Faster Transactions

Opportunities:

Increasing Crypto Currency Market Capital

Higher Adoption of Automotive Blockchain for Payments, Logistics, Transportation, as well as Usage-Based Insurance

Challenges:

Concerns over security, privacy, and control

Gaining User Acceptance and Lack of Technical Expertise and Limited scalability

The Global Automotive Blockchain Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Financing, Mobility Solutions, Smart Contract, Supply Chain), Mobility (Personal, Shared, Commercial), Provider (Application & Solution, Middleware, Infrastructure & Protocol)

Market Insights:

On May 2018, the ShiftMobility (United States) Company had revealed the blockchain-powered platform for the automotive industry. It will help to enhance the growth of the revenue of the company in the future.

On May 2017, smart contracts enabled Innogy SE (Germany) Company to launch hundreds of blockchain-powered charging stations for electric cars across Germany. This will, in turn, propel the growth of automotive blockchain market in future.

On July 2017, the Renault (France) Company has unveiled a new digitized car, which is a maintenance log prototype built using block chain. This new launch has helped the company to expand its product portfolio of the company.

In 2015, the Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group (China) Company, which has the largest auto parts manufacturers, has invested more than USD 50.0 million in blockchain technology. This investment has helped in the expansion of the company.

Merger Acquisition:

On July 2018, the IBM (United States) Company has partnered with Mahindra Group (India) Company for the development of a blockchain solution aimed at the supply chain. This partnership will help in strengthening the position of the company worldwide.

On September 2017, the ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) and IBM (United States) have announced Car eWallet a payment technology targeting future mobility services. This would help in increasing the customer base as well as the expansion of the company

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Blockchain Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Blockchain market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Blockchain Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Blockchain

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Blockchain Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Blockchain market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automotive Blockchain Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

