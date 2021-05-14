May 14, 2021

Analysis of Foot Orthotic Insoles Market : Expected Major Development to be Observed across the Globe by 2025

The Foot Orthotic Insoles are the inserts that are designed for curing and stabilization of biomechanical misalignment of foot and lower limbs caused due to diseases such as diabetes, plantar fasciitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and foot deformities. These products also serves the safety and comfort needs of sports community like athletes, football players, hockey players etc in order to absorb the shocks due to extensive foot activity. The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market was worth 3.24 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to grow to 4.91 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

The North America region is expected to dominate Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market followed by Europe. This is due to rising consciousness towards personal healthcare and technological advancements in this region.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The growing geriatric and obese population, reduced complications and improved lifecycle of the product, and rising demand for custom-made foot orthotic insoles are the reasons for the growth of Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market.

Industry Structure and Updates

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association’s (APMA) research in the U.S., maximum number of women suffers from foot difficulties related to wearing high-heels.

 

