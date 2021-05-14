3D Medical and Surgical Imaging Platform Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2026

The global market for 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms should increase from $4.5 billion in 2018 to nearly $10.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% for 2018-2023.

The scope of this report is broad. It covers components, applications, end users and modes of deployment in 3D medical and surgical platforms. The market has been segmented by components into hardware, software and services. Revenue forecasts for 2018-2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers’ total revenues. The main geographic markets-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (ROW) are included.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market and current trends within the industry.

Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period 2015-2018 (June).

This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles 25 market players that deal in 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platform market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for 3D medical and surgical imaging platform by geographical regions, components, applications, end users and mode of deployment

Discussion of major drivers, technological advancements and regional dynamics of the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platform market, and current trends within the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platform market

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ambra Health, Esaote Spa, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Stryker Corp. and Whiteclouds