Smart Card IC Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | EM Microelectronic SA ,HT Micron Semicondutores ,STMicroelectronics ,Atmel Corporation

A smart card refer to the type of card which contains an integrated circuit chip embedded on it. Some of the major advantages of smart card IC are secure transactions, gives more security, might be promptly reconfigured, reusable, permit numerous provisions to be saved in one card, among others. Demand for contactless cards is increasing owing to their benefits such as speed, ease of use, versatility and others. Rising interest in smart cards IC include the declining cost of smart cards are likely to be prime driver for market growth.

The players profiled in the Smart Card IC market include:

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),,NXP Semiconductors (Netherland),,ON Semiconductor (United States),,Abnote (Australia),,Renesas Technology (Japan),,Samsung (South Korea),,EM Microelectronic SA (Switzerland),,HT Micron Semicondutores (Brazil),,STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),,Atmel Corporation (United States)

Smart Card IC Segmentation :

by Type (Memory Card IC, Security Logic Card IC, CPU Cards IC), Application (Cashless Vending, Public Transport, Ecommerce and Retail, E-Passports, Secured Physical access, Travel Document, Others), Material (PVC, Plastics, Others), Component (Hardware, Software), Industry Vertical (Banking industry, Telecom industry, Transportation industry, Healthcare industry, Others)

Market Trends

Technology Advancement regarding Smart Card IC

Drivers

Rising Demand for Contactless Smart Cards IC

Increasing Demand for Identification Cards to Avail Government Facilities



Challenges

Lack of Standardization and Consumer Awareness

Security-related to Contactless Technology



Opportunities

Black Chain Technology Enhancing Securities Features

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others



