Elon Musk claims that SpaceX would ‘double’ the Starlink satellite internet speed sometime this year

Satellite internet is a form of wireless internet that is broadcast from orbital satellites. It’s not like land-based internet providers like cable or DSL, which use wires to relay data. Satellite internet is also the best way to get online for many remote homes and enterprises. It is the only internet service accessible nationally, but it has a few drawbacks.

Satellite transmission provides extensive coverage over a vast geographic region, especially in sparsely populated areas. Satellite connectivity can quickly create wireless and smartphone communication applications regardless of location. They provide data and resources to support global connectivity, the economy, security and defense, protection and emergency response, the atmosphere, and health from space. The capacity of satellites will inevitably increase as technology progresses.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) is a Hawthorne, California-based aerospace maker and space transportation provider. Elon Musk created it in 2002, intending to lower space transportation costs for Mars’ colonization. SpaceX has developed many launch systems and rocket engines. The Dragon cargo spacecraft and the Starlink satellite constellation (which provides internet access), and the SpaceX Dragon 2 have carried humans and cargo to the International Space Station.

As the company aims to expand its global market network, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said its Starlink satellite internet service would double speeds to subscribers later that year. Additionally, Musk also tweeted that Starlink will meet customers in “most” of the world by the end of 2021, with full global penetration expected “by next year.” SpaceX executives have previously predicted that Starlink would cost $10 billion or more to construct. The network could generate as much as $30 billion in annual sales — more than ten times its current rocket market. Starlink is a high-cost project to create an integrated internet network with thousands of satellites, referred to as a constellation in the space sector that will provide high-speed internet to users anywhere on the globe.