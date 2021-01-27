University of Louisiana students deploy a satellite into space

Students pursuing engineering at the University of Louisiana managed to deploy CAPE 3 satellite to complete a trio of satellites that entered space and have been navigating through it for the last fourteen years. The solar-engineered cubesat developed by the CAPE Satellite Team will be monitoring the levels of solar radiation in space.

The satellite entered space this Sunday, departing the Mojave Air and Space Port in California as part of NASA’s Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (Elana). Dr. Paul Darby, who is part of the advisory team at the University, explained that they are designing radiation detection spacesuits for the astronauts to measure their level exposure to these rays while maneuvering within the International Space Station. Moreover, the satellite will meet the demands of grade-school students globally.

The satellite will enable kids to own smartphones worldwide to access the communications system and interact with the cloud to obtain data that is helpful to them. This project will benefit the students pursuing science courses and those with a passion for electrical engineering and computer science.

This concept is possible because the satellite project will demonstrate what they will be coming across in the future should they venture into this field. UL’s Alumni, Nolan Edwards, stated that it is more fulfilling to develop something that can help the real world rather than just participate in a project that only ends in a class project. Moreover, the students can learn how to work with others as a team and satisfy the organizational objectives in case they enter into these contracts.

Nolan Edwards explained that the students would acquire skills that would enable them to meet their objectives. He added that they would start thinking outside the classroom work and resolve unexpected problems in their places of work. CAPE industry mentor, Nick Pugh, stated that CAPE 4 is underway, and the high school students are the pioneers. This project will involve the deployment of six payloads into space when they become operational.

These programs help students to interact with real-life examples of the opportunities in which they would be working. Developers also emerge from these projects and enter the research and development department where they can innovate and invent new methods, adjustments, upgrades, and technical changes that would meet the demands of the space industry and keep them on the roadmap to space leadership. Industries can easily absorb the graduates into their systems because they have the skills to thrive in a commercial production environment.