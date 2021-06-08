Rare Earth Metals Market Global Analysis 2020-2027

Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2020 by Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast Report with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis by Value Market Research. The report focuses on defining, describing, and analyzing the market competition landscape, market share, and development plans in the upcoming years. The report also covers demand, market trends, dominant players, driving factors, challenges, and prospects of 2020 to 2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Rare Earth Metals include Iluka Resources Limited, Lynas Corporation, Ltd., Northern Minerals Limited, Alkane Resources Ltd, Arafura Resources Ltd., Canada Rare Earth Corporation, China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Limited, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Avalon Rare Metals, Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Segmentation

The broad Rare Earth Metals has been sub-grouped into the Application, Type and region. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Lanthanum

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Samarium

Europium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Dysprosium

Yttrium

Others

By Applications

Permanent magnets

Metal alloys

Polishing

Glass additives

Catalysts

Phosphors

Ceramics

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Rare Earth Metals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Table of Content

Preface Executive Summary Rare Earth Metals – Industry Analysis Value Chain Analysis Impact Analysis Of Covid-19 Outbreak Global Rare Earth Metals Analysis By Type Global Rare Earth Metals Analysis By Application Global Rare Earth Metals Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Rare Earth Metals Companies Company Profiles Of Rare Earth Metals Industry

