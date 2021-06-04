Floor Pump Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027| Lezyne, Topeak, Blackburn

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Floor Pump market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floor Pump market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floor Pump report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floor Pump market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floor Pump market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Floor Pump Market Research Report: Lezyne, Topeak, Blackburn, Bell, Schwinn, Intex, Giant, Giyo, Silca, Specialized, Bike-Parts, BioLogic, Campagnolo, DT Swiss, Finish Line, Genuine Innovations, HurricaneInnovations, Manitou, Origin8, Park Tool, Peak, Planet Bike, Prestacycle, Raleigh, Shimano, GUB, ZEFAL

Global Floor Pump Market Segmentation by Product: Manual Floor Pump, Electric Floor Pump, Other

Global Floor Pump Market Segmentation by Application: Bicycle, Automotive, Inflatables, Other

The Floor Pump Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floor Pump market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floor Pump market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floor Pump market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floor Pump industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floor Pump market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floor Pump market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floor Pump market?

Table od Content

1 Floor Pump Market Overview

1.1 Floor Pump Product Overview

1.2 Floor Pump Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Manual Floor Pump

1.2.2 Electric Floor Pump

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Floor Pump Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Floor Pump Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Floor Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Floor Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Floor Pump Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Floor Pump Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Floor Pump Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Floor Pump Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Floor Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Floor Pump Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floor Pump Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Floor Pump Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Floor Pump as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Floor Pump Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Floor Pump Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Floor Pump Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Floor Pump Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Floor Pump Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Floor Pump Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Floor Pump Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Floor Pump Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Floor Pump by Application

4.1 Floor Pump Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bicycle

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Inflatables

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Floor Pump Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Floor Pump Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Floor Pump Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Floor Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Floor Pump Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Floor Pump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Floor Pump by Country

5.1 North America Floor Pump Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Floor Pump by Country

6.1 Europe Floor Pump Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Floor Pump Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Floor Pump by Country

8.1 Latin America Floor Pump Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floor Pump Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Floor Pump Business

10.1 Lezyne

10.1.1 Lezyne Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lezyne Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lezyne Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lezyne Floor Pump Products Offered

10.1.5 Lezyne Recent Development

10.2 Topeak

10.2.1 Topeak Corporation Information

10.2.2 Topeak Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Topeak Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lezyne Floor Pump Products Offered

10.2.5 Topeak Recent Development

10.3 Blackburn

10.3.1 Blackburn Corporation Information

10.3.2 Blackburn Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Blackburn Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Blackburn Floor Pump Products Offered

10.3.5 Blackburn Recent Development

10.4 Bell

10.4.1 Bell Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bell Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bell Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bell Floor Pump Products Offered

10.4.5 Bell Recent Development

10.5 Schwinn

10.5.1 Schwinn Corporation Information

10.5.2 Schwinn Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Schwinn Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Schwinn Floor Pump Products Offered

10.5.5 Schwinn Recent Development

10.6 Intex

10.6.1 Intex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Intex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Intex Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Intex Floor Pump Products Offered

10.6.5 Intex Recent Development

10.7 Giant

10.7.1 Giant Corporation Information

10.7.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Giant Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Giant Floor Pump Products Offered

10.7.5 Giant Recent Development

10.8 Giyo

10.8.1 Giyo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Giyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Giyo Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Giyo Floor Pump Products Offered

10.8.5 Giyo Recent Development

10.9 Silca

10.9.1 Silca Corporation Information

10.9.2 Silca Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Silca Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Silca Floor Pump Products Offered

10.9.5 Silca Recent Development

10.10 Specialized

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Floor Pump Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Specialized Floor Pump Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Specialized Recent Development

10.11 Bike-Parts

10.11.1 Bike-Parts Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bike-Parts Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bike-Parts Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Bike-Parts Floor Pump Products Offered

10.11.5 Bike-Parts Recent Development

10.12 BioLogic

10.12.1 BioLogic Corporation Information

10.12.2 BioLogic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BioLogic Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BioLogic Floor Pump Products Offered

10.12.5 BioLogic Recent Development

10.13 Campagnolo

10.13.1 Campagnolo Corporation Information

10.13.2 Campagnolo Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Campagnolo Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Campagnolo Floor Pump Products Offered

10.13.5 Campagnolo Recent Development

10.14 DT Swiss

10.14.1 DT Swiss Corporation Information

10.14.2 DT Swiss Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DT Swiss Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 DT Swiss Floor Pump Products Offered

10.14.5 DT Swiss Recent Development

10.15 Finish Line

10.15.1 Finish Line Corporation Information

10.15.2 Finish Line Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Finish Line Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Finish Line Floor Pump Products Offered

10.15.5 Finish Line Recent Development

10.16 Genuine Innovations

10.16.1 Genuine Innovations Corporation Information

10.16.2 Genuine Innovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Genuine Innovations Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Genuine Innovations Floor Pump Products Offered

10.16.5 Genuine Innovations Recent Development

10.17 HurricaneInnovations

10.17.1 HurricaneInnovations Corporation Information

10.17.2 HurricaneInnovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 HurricaneInnovations Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 HurricaneInnovations Floor Pump Products Offered

10.17.5 HurricaneInnovations Recent Development

10.18 Manitou

10.18.1 Manitou Corporation Information

10.18.2 Manitou Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Manitou Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Manitou Floor Pump Products Offered

10.18.5 Manitou Recent Development

10.19 Origin8

10.19.1 Origin8 Corporation Information

10.19.2 Origin8 Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Origin8 Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Origin8 Floor Pump Products Offered

10.19.5 Origin8 Recent Development

10.20 Park Tool

10.20.1 Park Tool Corporation Information

10.20.2 Park Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Park Tool Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Park Tool Floor Pump Products Offered

10.20.5 Park Tool Recent Development

10.21 Peak

10.21.1 Peak Corporation Information

10.21.2 Peak Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Peak Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Peak Floor Pump Products Offered

10.21.5 Peak Recent Development

10.22 Planet Bike

10.22.1 Planet Bike Corporation Information

10.22.2 Planet Bike Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Planet Bike Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Planet Bike Floor Pump Products Offered

10.22.5 Planet Bike Recent Development

10.23 Prestacycle

10.23.1 Prestacycle Corporation Information

10.23.2 Prestacycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Prestacycle Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Prestacycle Floor Pump Products Offered

10.23.5 Prestacycle Recent Development

10.24 Raleigh

10.24.1 Raleigh Corporation Information

10.24.2 Raleigh Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Raleigh Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Raleigh Floor Pump Products Offered

10.24.5 Raleigh Recent Development

10.25 Shimano

10.25.1 Shimano Corporation Information

10.25.2 Shimano Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Shimano Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Shimano Floor Pump Products Offered

10.25.5 Shimano Recent Development

10.26 GUB

10.26.1 GUB Corporation Information

10.26.2 GUB Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 GUB Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 GUB Floor Pump Products Offered

10.26.5 GUB Recent Development

10.27 ZEFAL

10.27.1 ZEFAL Corporation Information

10.27.2 ZEFAL Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 ZEFAL Floor Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 ZEFAL Floor Pump Products Offered

10.27.5 ZEFAL Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Floor Pump Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Floor Pump Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Floor Pump Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Floor Pump Distributors

12.3 Floor Pump Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

