Adhesive Sealants Market Size, Growth Analysis, Trend, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts 2027| PPG Industries, 3M, Henkel

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Adhesive Sealants market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesive Sealants Market Research Report: PPG Industries, 3M, Henkel, Solvay, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, DowDuPont, Permatex, Master Bond, Cytec Solvay Group, AVIC, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, United Resin Corporation

Global Adhesive Sealants Market Segmentation by Product: Water-based Adhesive Sealants, Solvent-based Adhesive Sealants

Global Adhesive Sealants Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation

The Adhesive Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesive Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesive Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesive Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesive Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesive Sealants market?

Table od Content

1 Adhesive Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive Sealants Product Overview

1.2 Adhesive Sealants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water-based Adhesive Sealants

1.2.2 Solvent-based Adhesive Sealants

1.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Adhesive Sealants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive Sealants Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive Sealants Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Adhesive Sealants Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive Sealants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adhesive Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive Sealants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive Sealants Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adhesive Sealants as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Sealants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive Sealants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Adhesive Sealants Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Adhesive Sealants by Application

4.1 Adhesive Sealants Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Aviation

4.1.2 Military Aviation

4.1.3 General Aviation

4.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Adhesive Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Adhesive Sealants by Country

5.1 North America Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Adhesive Sealants by Country

6.1 Europe Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Adhesive Sealants by Country

8.1 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive Sealants Business

10.1 PPG Industries

10.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 PPG Industries Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 PPG Industries Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.2 3M

10.2.1 3M Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 3M Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 PPG Industries Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Recent Development

10.3 Henkel

10.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Henkel Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Henkel Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.4 Solvay

10.4.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.4.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Solvay Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Solvay Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.4.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.5 Flamemaster

10.5.1 Flamemaster Corporation Information

10.5.2 Flamemaster Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Flamemaster Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Flamemaster Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.5.5 Flamemaster Recent Development

10.6 Chemetall

10.6.1 Chemetall Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chemetall Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Chemetall Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Chemetall Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.6.5 Chemetall Recent Development

10.7 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

10.7.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information

10.7.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.7.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Development

10.8 DowDuPont

10.8.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.8.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 DowDuPont Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 DowDuPont Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.8.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.9 Permatex

10.9.1 Permatex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Permatex Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Permatex Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Permatex Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.9.5 Permatex Recent Development

10.10 Master Bond

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Adhesive Sealants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Master Bond Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Master Bond Recent Development

10.11 Cytec Solvay Group

10.11.1 Cytec Solvay Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cytec Solvay Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cytec Solvay Group Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Cytec Solvay Group Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.11.5 Cytec Solvay Group Recent Development

10.12 AVIC

10.12.1 AVIC Corporation Information

10.12.2 AVIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 AVIC Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 AVIC Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.12.5 AVIC Recent Development

10.13 Beacon Adhesives Inc.

10.13.1 Beacon Adhesives Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beacon Adhesives Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Beacon Adhesives Inc. Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Beacon Adhesives Inc. Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.13.5 Beacon Adhesives Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Hexcel Corporation

10.14.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hexcel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hexcel Corporation Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hexcel Corporation Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.14.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Huntsman Corporation

10.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 Huntsman Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Huntsman Corporation Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Huntsman Corporation Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.15.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

10.16 United Resin Corporation

10.16.1 United Resin Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 United Resin Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 United Resin Corporation Adhesive Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 United Resin Corporation Adhesive Sealants Products Offered

10.16.5 United Resin Corporation Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adhesive Sealants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adhesive Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Adhesive Sealants Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Adhesive Sealants Distributors

12.3 Adhesive Sealants Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

