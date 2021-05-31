Specialty Roofing Market Future Growth Prospects and Industry Trends Analyzed till 2027| BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Specialty Roofing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Specialty Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Specialty Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Specialty Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Specialty Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Specialty Roofing Market Research Report: BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed

Global Specialty Roofing Market Segmentation by Product: Wood, Metal, Rubber, Composite Material, Other

Global Specialty Roofing Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The Specialty Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Specialty Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Specialty Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Specialty Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Specialty Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Specialty Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty Roofing market?

Table od Content

1 Specialty Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Specialty Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Specialty Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wood

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Composite Material

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Specialty Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Specialty Roofing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Specialty Roofing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Specialty Roofing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Specialty Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Specialty Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Specialty Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Specialty Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Specialty Roofing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Specialty Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Specialty Roofing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Specialty Roofing by Application

4.1 Specialty Roofing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Specialty Roofing by Country

5.1 North America Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Specialty Roofing by Country

6.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Specialty Roofing by Country

8.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Specialty Roofing Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Atlas Roofing

10.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Atlas Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Atlas Roofing Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.2.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

10.3 Johns Manville

10.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.4 Knauf Insulation

10.4.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Knauf Insulation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

10.5 Lapolla

10.5.1 Lapolla Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lapolla Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 Lapolla Recent Development

10.6 Bayer

10.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bayer Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bayer Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.7 Saint-Gobain

10.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.8 Owens Corning

10.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.8.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.9 GAF Materials

10.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAF Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.9.5 GAF Materials Recent Development

10.10 Sika Sarnafil

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Specialty Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sika Sarnafil Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Development

10.11 Rockwool Group

10.11.1 Rockwool Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rockwool Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rockwool Group Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Rockwool Group Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.11.5 Rockwool Group Recent Development

10.12 Royal Group

10.12.1 Royal Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Royal Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Royal Group Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Royal Group Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.12.5 Royal Group Recent Development

10.13 CertainTeed

10.13.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

10.13.2 CertainTeed Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 CertainTeed Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 CertainTeed Specialty Roofing Products Offered

10.13.5 CertainTeed Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Specialty Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Specialty Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Specialty Roofing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Specialty Roofing Distributors

12.3 Specialty Roofing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

