Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Future Growth and Competitive Analysis Up to 2027| Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bovine Newborn Calf Serum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3112450/global-bovine-newborn-calf-serum-market

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Research Report: Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich, Merck, Moregate BioTech, Gemini, Atlanta Biologicals, Tissue Culture Biologicals, Bovogen, Biowest, Internegocios, RMBIO, Biological Industries, PAN-Biotech, VWR, Corning, Animal Technologies, Serana, WISENT, Peak Serum, Seroxlab, NorthBio, Bio Nutrientes Brasil, Lanzhou Minhai, Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology, ExCell Bio, Jin Yuan Kang

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Segmentation by Product: USA-sourced, South America-sourced, Australia-sourced, Others

Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Segmentation by Application: Scientific Research, Industrial Production

The Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bovine Newborn Calf Serum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3112450/global-bovine-newborn-calf-serum-market

Table od Content

1 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Overview

1.1 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Product Overview

1.2 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 USA-sourced

1.2.2 South America-sourced

1.2.3 Australia-sourced

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bovine Newborn Calf Serum as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum by Application

4.1 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Scientific Research

4.1.2 Industrial Production

4.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum by Country

5.1 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum by Country

6.1 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum by Country

8.1 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Business

10.1 Life Technologies

10.1.1 Life Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Life Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Life Technologies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Life Technologies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.1.5 Life Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Thermo Fisher

10.2.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information

10.2.2 Thermo Fisher Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Thermo Fisher Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Life Technologies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.2.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

10.3 GE Healthcare

10.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.3.2 GE Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 GE Healthcare Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 GE Healthcare Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.4 Sigma-Aldrich

10.4.1 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sigma-Aldrich Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sigma-Aldrich Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sigma-Aldrich Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.4.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Development

10.5 Merck

10.5.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.5.2 Merck Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Merck Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Merck Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.5.5 Merck Recent Development

10.6 Moregate BioTech

10.6.1 Moregate BioTech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Moregate BioTech Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Moregate BioTech Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Moregate BioTech Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.6.5 Moregate BioTech Recent Development

10.7 Gemini

10.7.1 Gemini Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gemini Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Gemini Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Gemini Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.7.5 Gemini Recent Development

10.8 Atlanta Biologicals

10.8.1 Atlanta Biologicals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Atlanta Biologicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Atlanta Biologicals Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Atlanta Biologicals Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.8.5 Atlanta Biologicals Recent Development

10.9 Tissue Culture Biologicals

10.9.1 Tissue Culture Biologicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tissue Culture Biologicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Tissue Culture Biologicals Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Tissue Culture Biologicals Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.9.5 Tissue Culture Biologicals Recent Development

10.10 Bovogen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bovogen Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bovogen Recent Development

10.11 Biowest

10.11.1 Biowest Corporation Information

10.11.2 Biowest Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Biowest Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Biowest Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.11.5 Biowest Recent Development

10.12 Internegocios

10.12.1 Internegocios Corporation Information

10.12.2 Internegocios Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Internegocios Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Internegocios Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.12.5 Internegocios Recent Development

10.13 RMBIO

10.13.1 RMBIO Corporation Information

10.13.2 RMBIO Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 RMBIO Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 RMBIO Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.13.5 RMBIO Recent Development

10.14 Biological Industries

10.14.1 Biological Industries Corporation Information

10.14.2 Biological Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Biological Industries Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Biological Industries Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.14.5 Biological Industries Recent Development

10.15 PAN-Biotech

10.15.1 PAN-Biotech Corporation Information

10.15.2 PAN-Biotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 PAN-Biotech Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 PAN-Biotech Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.15.5 PAN-Biotech Recent Development

10.16 VWR

10.16.1 VWR Corporation Information

10.16.2 VWR Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 VWR Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 VWR Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.16.5 VWR Recent Development

10.17 Corning

10.17.1 Corning Corporation Information

10.17.2 Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Corning Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Corning Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.17.5 Corning Recent Development

10.18 Animal Technologies

10.18.1 Animal Technologies Corporation Information

10.18.2 Animal Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Animal Technologies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Animal Technologies Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.18.5 Animal Technologies Recent Development

10.19 Serana

10.19.1 Serana Corporation Information

10.19.2 Serana Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Serana Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Serana Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.19.5 Serana Recent Development

10.20 WISENT

10.20.1 WISENT Corporation Information

10.20.2 WISENT Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 WISENT Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 WISENT Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.20.5 WISENT Recent Development

10.21 Peak Serum

10.21.1 Peak Serum Corporation Information

10.21.2 Peak Serum Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Peak Serum Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Peak Serum Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.21.5 Peak Serum Recent Development

10.22 Seroxlab

10.22.1 Seroxlab Corporation Information

10.22.2 Seroxlab Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Seroxlab Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Seroxlab Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.22.5 Seroxlab Recent Development

10.23 NorthBio

10.23.1 NorthBio Corporation Information

10.23.2 NorthBio Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 NorthBio Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 NorthBio Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.23.5 NorthBio Recent Development

10.24 Bio Nutrientes Brasil

10.24.1 Bio Nutrientes Brasil Corporation Information

10.24.2 Bio Nutrientes Brasil Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Bio Nutrientes Brasil Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Bio Nutrientes Brasil Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.24.5 Bio Nutrientes Brasil Recent Development

10.25 Lanzhou Minhai

10.25.1 Lanzhou Minhai Corporation Information

10.25.2 Lanzhou Minhai Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Lanzhou Minhai Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Lanzhou Minhai Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.25.5 Lanzhou Minhai Recent Development

10.26 Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology

10.26.1 Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology Corporation Information

10.26.2 Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.26.5 Zhejiang Tianhang Biotechnology Recent Development

10.27 ExCell Bio

10.27.1 ExCell Bio Corporation Information

10.27.2 ExCell Bio Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 ExCell Bio Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 ExCell Bio Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.27.5 ExCell Bio Recent Development

10.28 Jin Yuan Kang

10.28.1 Jin Yuan Kang Corporation Information

10.28.2 Jin Yuan Kang Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Jin Yuan Kang Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Jin Yuan Kang Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Products Offered

10.28.5 Jin Yuan Kang Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Distributors

12.3 Bovine Newborn Calf Serum Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.