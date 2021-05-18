Smart Polymers Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast 2028 | Covestro AG, Merck KGaA, Spintech LLC

Smart polymers are a class of high performance polymers that are capable of responding to the external environmental stimuli such as a slight change in pH, temperature and humidity in a specific way. These are also known as stimuli-responsive or intelligent materials. The transition that takes place in the presence of external stimuli is reversible and hence these materials regain their original state as the stimuli end. In addition, smart polymers are resilient, biocompatible, flexible and easy to sharpen and color.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Smart Polymers market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The smart polymers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as consumer preferences for automated and high-end machines and gadgets coupled with rising disposable income. Also, increasing applicability of smart polymers in tissue engineering and other biomedical uses further fuel the growth of the smart polymers market. However, lack of designing expertise of systems based on smart materials hamper smart polymers market growth. On the other hand, major support by government and universities for research and large scale industrialization of smart polymers offer growth opportunity for the market and the key players involved.

Market Players:

The reports cover key developments in the Smart Polymers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Advanced Polymer Materials Inc.

Autonomic Materials, Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KGaA

Nexgenia, Inc.

Spintech LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The global smart polymers market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry.

Based on type, the market is segmented as physical stimuli-responsive polymers, chemical stimuli-responsive polymers, biological stimuli-responsive polymers and others.

Based on the end-use industry is classified as biomedical & biotechnology, automotive, electrical & electronics, textile and others.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Smart Polymers Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

