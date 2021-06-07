Concentrated Solar Thermal Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Siemens , BrightSource Energy ,Directed Vapor

The comprehensive research report on the Concentrated Solar Thermal market helps the business owners, suppliers, marketing executives, and stakeholders plan various strategies for business growth for the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The accurate and genuine quantitative and qualitative information in the report aims at offering the buyers a clear picture of the market scenario. Researchers have also provided information about market share, market size, and growth rate for the buyers to make correct prediction about the Concentrated Solar Thermal market in the forthcoming years.

Concentrated solar thermal energy is the generation of heat or electricity through mirrors to concentrate the sun rays to the temperature changing between 400 and 1,000C. This type of energy is then typically employed to heat a fluid, mainly water or oil, which in turn produces steam or hot air. There are various types of mirror shapes and sun-tracking approaches to offer useful energy, but all of them work in a similar principle of driving a heat engine to produce electricity that can then be fed into the grid.

The players profiled in the Concentrated Solar Thermal market include:

GE Energy (United States),,Hitachi (Japan),,Siemens (Germany),,BrightSource Energy (United States),,Directed Vapor (United States),,Abengoa (Spain),,Acciona (Spain),,Areva (France),,SCHOTT (Germany),,SEIA (United States),,NextEra Energy Resources LLC (United States)

Concentrated Solar Thermal Segmentation :

by Application (Residential, Industry, Other), Storage (With Storage (Molten Salt, Others), Without Storage), Technology (Parabolic Troughs, Fresnel Systems, Tower/Heliostat Systems, Parabolic Dishes), Capacity (≤50 MW, >50≤100 MW, >100 MW), Component (Power Block, Solar Field, Thermal Energy Storage System)

Market Trends

Rising Adoption of High-Efficiency Systems Along With Favorable Government Policies

Shifting Trends toward Thermal Energy Storage Systems



Drivers

Rise in Government Support in Adoption of Renewable Technologies

Increase in Awareness of Global Warming



Challenges

Opportunities

Increase in Investment from Different Businesses in Renewable Sources

Upsurge In Acceptance of Heat Storage Systems



