Utility key to a successful electric vehicle transition

Electrification is a world-class goal that many countries aim to achieve, explaining the many policies recently put in place to motivate people to adopt electric vehicles. However, it is unclear if the planet is doing enough to ensure a successful transition to electric cars? For the last few months, the transport industry’s electrification has been one of the most spoken about trends as many traditional carmakers venture into the digital car business. This trend follows after the General Motors carmaker and other significant automakers announced their target to phase out from gas-fueled cars to electric cars.

Additionally, the Federal Government’s recent move to make electric car manufacturing and charging stations installation a pivotal area to talk about has brought a lot of attention to the EVs sector. It has become a critical role of the proposed plan to fix airports, bridges, and highways in a crucial infrastructure improvement goal. From the recent trends and announcements, it is no secret that the transition is inevitable and will take place sooner than expected. However, many experts have raised the question of whether Illinois is ready for electric cars?

For over 1200 communities and millions of people in the Southern part of the state, it is a no since the area is not ready for this transport sector shift to electric. However, places like Chicago may seem prepared for the transition will the area having over 1,600 vehicle charging stations in places such as Walgreens and Whole Foods. Still, the Downstate area has less than 60 charging stations to power up the digital cars. In other words, there are less than sixty charging stations to cover an area of 44,000 square miles. It is an out-of-hand situation, making it impossible to blame Downstate Illinois’ residents for sticking with gas-fueled vehicles.

Like all the other states, Illinois is a diverse area with its strengths and weaknesses. However, this fact doesn’t justify why some areas have no access to electric vehicles charging stations, especially if the state claims that it is working on achieving an all-electric goal target. How does Illinois get there without leaving some communities behind?

An executive director for Transport Electrification and a part of the National Association Regulatory Utility Commissioners spoke of Illinois and other states. One of the most underrated ways to encourage mass adoption of electric vehicles is going past the fear of not having enough charging stations to charge their cars. Illinois needs to:

Create a robust EV charging station network with full utilities’ coordination to charging EVs for customers at any time

Utilities, including Ameren Illinois, must be in a positive to offer rebates to EV customers

Maintenance of infrastructure to boost the use of EVs

Since Illinois is a diverse area, decisions need to be taken carefully, considering all communities to achieve its environmental target.