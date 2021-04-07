Janet Mills is advocating for the uptake of electric vehicles through a competitive roadmap

Governor Janet Mills unveiled a regulation requiring the uptake of electric vehicles in Maine by 2030. This regulation will establish the clean transportation roadmap and achieve the state’s climate change objectives. The governor proposed the order after President Joe Biden rolled out the infrastructural proposal for the country. The proposal has allocated $174 billion to develop facilities to support the uptake of electric vehicles. It also advocates for the electrification of over 20% of the school buses and government vehicles to achieve the switch to this new technology. The executive order comes amid statistics indicating that Maine is sluggish in the region in its switch to electric vehicles.

The electric vehicle plan outlined by the governor also relays some recommendations that would ensure the thriving of the electric vehicle market in the state while assessing the spread of the supportive electric vehicle utilities. Transportation is the primary origin of most greenhouse gas emissions in Maine. This action plan outlines how they can minimize the emissions by about half the current levels before the onset of another decade.

The plan indicates that there must be over 200000 electric vehicles gracing this state’s roads before the end of the decade for it to approach the targets set. This number is less than 1% of the currently registered cars in the state. Nevertheless, the number of vehicles is expected to increase with technological changes, subsidies, and activated consumer demand for these models to stir up the automakers to develop more models. This move would also allow the state to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future will be partnering with the Energy Office, Maine Department of Transportation, Efficiency Maine Trust, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to implement the executive order instituted by the governor. The head of the energy office, Dan Burgess, stated that the plan would outline the aftermath of the projects on the grids and rate design.

This move will help to optimize the strategies suggested by the governor. The chief of Mills’ innovation office, Hannah Pingree, explained that the clean transportation plan would also expose the consumers to cheap electric vehicles and charging facilities that solve the rural and urban drivers’ desires. The plan comes after incessant pressure from experts over the state’s lagging in transitioning to electric vehicles and clean energy. Additionally, the repayment funds allocated to Volkswagen will help develop electric vehicle charging stations in the utility’s sites, provoking their products’ uptake.