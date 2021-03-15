Wartsila gets a new order to deliver Floating Energy Storage

Current trends point that the move to renewable energy is here, and all we can do is move with the flow and adjust some of the everyday things. It is a significant venture that is beneficial for society since it means cleaning up the mess we have created for years. Despite the few challenges with weather and other natural causes, governments and organizations are determined to make the renewable energy sector work. And for it to work, it needs collaboration between the public and private sectors.

In a recent report, one of the Philippines’ leading power companies, Therma Marine Inc., a subsidiary of the Aboitiz Power Corporation, ordered a barge-mounted 54MW/ 32 MWh energy storage batch from Wartsila. Therma Marine’s principal operations include power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.

This Wartsila barge will join the TMI’s existing power barge, which totals 100 MW energy capacity. The existing thermal power barge comes from Maco, Davao de Oro Province. Therma Marine’s new order was placed last year in September, and this project is running on a fast-track setting, and the delivery timeline runs up to Q4 2021.

These Floating energy storage batches will mark floating energy storage solutions’ debut deployment to South East Asia. The project involves the placement of ten Wartsila GridSolv Max Systems, which include support by the company’s well-advanced platform, GEMS Energy Management Solution. This new investment serves as a backup plan for TMI and delivers the latter’s flexibility in its ancillary service partnership with the Philippines National Grid Corporation.

In an interview with Aboitiz Power CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio, he talked of how vital the deal is to the company. It will help the company meet its needs thanks to the unique and innovative floating energy storage barge. He also praised Wartsila claiming that the company is reliable, and this fact is straightforward since it will deliver its unique solution in less than six months. Besides, other than acting as a backup for TMI, it is crucial to note that Wartsila is the only energy provider that supports these kinds of projects.

Kari Punnonen, Wartsila Energy Business Director, spoke of the venture claiming that with the company offering complete services, they don’t have to deal with challenging coordination with other companies. Wartsila GridSolv Max is an outstanding power storage solution whose primary role is the streamlined installation and integration, making a system reliable to meet the customers’ needs.

This venture is the Philippines’ demonstration of its care for the people by ensuring that it has adequate power. Experts claim that this partnership is a productive joint venture that is beneficial to all the parties involved.