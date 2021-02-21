The significant role that extra fast-charging batteries would play in the electric vehicles transition

StoreDot, an Israeli company, recently gave very interesting news to current and future electric car owners. It can manufacture batteries that only take five minutes to charge fully. As much as that was good news, even better is the fact that the company can handle mass production, which is great for the clean energy transition. According to its chief executive, the issue is no longer about the extra-fast charging battery. On the contrary, it is more of whether it turns out to be a game-changer and, if yes, to what extent precisely?

An excellent argument is the fact that new models say that an hour charge is enough to give a driving range of more than 900 miles. However, it doesn’t take much time to charge an electric vehicle from 10% to 80%. The time it takes to charge the battery after that is the issue fully. In addition to that, the rate of rapid charging slows significantly in the event that the operating temperatures are not normal.

The charger that you will use will also determine how long you will be charging your electric vehicle. If its capacity is small, then the longer it will take for the EV to charge fully and vice versa. Ultrafast chargers can deliver more than 100 kilowatts, and unfortunately, that’s hard to find in the UK.

Fortunately, not many people have to worry about the driving range since the majority of them travel for less than 50 miles every day. Therefore, since a full charge can do 200 miles, one doesn’t have to charge daily. Instead, it is possible to only charge once or twice per week, depending on how long your drives are. It is important to note that around 60% of the households have off-street parking. That gives them the liberty to charge their electric vehicles overnight. The rest have no other choice other than going for chargers in malls, parks, or workplaces.

However, there is even a better option: having batteries that allow you to charge it fully within 5 minutes. This choice is mainly for the 40% that lacks home charging. They may also come in handy when traveling long distances. Equally important, many charging stations may be unnecessary because there are low chances of congestion around the area given the short waiting time. Consequently, no one, including governments, has to incur the cost to set up charging stations. They are relatively expensive. With a need for only a few of them, the electric vehicle transitioning budget may not be that high.