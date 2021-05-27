Fiducial Markers Market Revenue, Status, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Competitive Landscape

Fiducial Markers Market document offers the list of chief competitors and provides strategic insights and analysis of key factors influencing the industry. This market analysis makes businesses acquainted about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame.

The global fiducial markers market is valued at USD 95 million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 123 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025.

These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

However, a dearth of skilled professionals, high marker costs, and a lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

“The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the fiducial markers market in 2018.”

Based on the product, the fiducial markers market is segmented into metal-based, polymer-based, and other fiducial markers. The metal-based markers segment is further sub segmented into pure gold markers, gold combination markers, and other metal-based markers (tungsten, platinum, and nitinol, among others).

The metal-based markers segment commanded the largest share of the fiducial markers market in 2018. The growing adoption of IGRT for the treatment of prostate cancer and the rising incidences of prostate cancer are expected to fuel the adoption of metal-based fiducial markers in the near future.

“The CT/CBCT segment held the major share of the global market in 2018.”

In terms of modality, the fiducial markers market is classified into CT/CBCT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiotherapy. The CT/CBCT segment held the major share of the global market in 2018.

It is anticipated to reach USD 54.0 million by 2025. CBCT is preferred for prostate and lung cancer indications, as it can effectively detect changes in the position of cancer tumors.

This is supporting the growth of the CT/CBCT segment.

“North America is projected to hold the largest share of the market.”

The fiducial markers market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the market, by region, during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3–21%

Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34%, and Tier 3–21% By Designation: C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20%

C-level–47%, Director-level–33%, and Others–20% By Region: North America–35%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–25%,Latin America–6%, and the Middle East & Africa–2%

In 2018, the global fiducial markers market was dominated by CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium).

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various fiducial markers and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the fiducial markers market and its sub segments.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Access the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by top players in the fiducial markers market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by top players in the fiducial markers market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the fiducial markers market

Detailed insights on upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the fiducial markers market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the fiducial markers market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the fiducial markers market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of leading market players.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Product-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 End User-Based Market Size Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fiducial Markers: Market Overview

4.2 Fiducial Markers Market, By Product & Region, 2019

4.3 Market, By Modality, 2019–2025

4.4 Market, By Cancer Type, 2019 Vs. 2025

4.5 Market Share, By End User, 2019 Vs. 2025

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Market, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Incidence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Improving Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1.3 Rising Awareness on Radiotherapy

5.2.1.4 Rising Investments and Funding for Cancer Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Adequate Healthcare Infrastructure and Premium Pricing of Modalities

5.2.2.2 Alternative Therapies and High Marker Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complications Associated With the Placement of Fiducial Markers

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Trained Personnel

6 Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metal-Based Markers

6.2.1 Pure Gold Markers

6.2.1.1 Pure Gold Markers Hold the Largest Share of the Metal-Based Market

6.2.2 Gold Combination Markers

6.2.2.1 High-Precision Advantages and Versatility are Driving Demand for Gold Combination Markers

6.2.3 Other Metal-Based Markers

6.3 Polymer-Based Markers

6.3.1 Visibility Limitations Have Affected Demand for Polymer-Based Markers

6.4 Other Fiducial Markers

7 Market, By Modality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ct/Cbct

7.2.1 Technological Advancements and Rising Adoption of Cbct are Expected to Fuel Market Growth

7.3 Ultrasound

7.3.1 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures is Driving Demand for Ultrasound

7.4 MRI

7.4.1 High Adoption of Combined Ct-Mri Modalities for Fm Localization Will Drive Segmental Growth

7.5 Radiotherapy

7.5.1 High Success Rate of Sbrt Using Radiotherapy Systems Will Drive the Segment Growth

8 Market, By Cancer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Prostate Cancer

8.2.1 Prostate Cancer Holds the Largest Share of the Market, By Cancer Type

8.3 Lung Cancer

8.3.1 Technological Advancements and Product Approvals Will Drive Market Growth

8.4 Gastric Cancer

8.4.1 High Incidence of Gastric Cancer and Advancements in Treatment Support Market Growth

8.5 Breast Cancer

8.5.1 EffiCACy of Advanced Radiology Treatment for Breast Cancer Will Ensure the Growth of the Market

8.6 Other Cancers

9 Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Outpatient Facilities

9.2.1 Hospitals & Outpatient Facilities Hold the Largest Share of the Market

9.3 Independent Radiotherapy Centers

9.3.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario Will Hamper Growth

9.4 Cancer Research Centers

9.4.1 Rising Investments and Funding Will Increase Research Activities and Support Market Growth

10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Commanded the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Public-Private Initiatives are Expected to Support the Adoption of Radiotherapy Procedures and Fiducial Markers

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Radiotherapy is Supporting Market Growth in Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Rising Cancer Incidence and the Presence of Highly Developed Healthcare Infrastructure are Supporting Market Growth in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Access to Radiotherapy Will Drive Market Growth

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Shortage of Human Resources and Lack of Accessibility May Hinder Market Growth

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.5.1 Rising Research Activities Will Support Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Market

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 China Will Register the Highest Growth in the APAC Market Due to the Growing Target Patient Population

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Indian Market is Expected to be Driven By the Surge in Patient Population and Favorable Government Initiatives

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced EBRT is Contributing to Market Growth in the Country

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.5.1 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario Will Support Market Growth

10.4.6 Rest of APAC

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Brazil Held the Largest Share of the Latin American Market in 2018

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Initiatives are Being Undertaken to Spread Awareness and Boost Access to Radiotherapy

10.5.3 Rest of Latam

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Poor Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursement Scenario Restrain Market Growth

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Key Product Launches and Enhancements

11.3.2 Key Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.3.3 Key Acquisitions

11.3.4 Key Expansions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View)*

12.1 CIVCO Radiotherapy

12.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3 IZI Medical Products

12.4 IBA

12.5 Naslund Medical AB

12.6 Medtronic

12.7 Best Medical International, Inc.

12.8 Nanovi A/S

12.9 Carbon Medical Technologies

12.10 Eckert & Ziegler

12.11 Innovative Oncology Solutions

12.12 QlRad Inc.

12.13 Stellar Medical

12.14 JJ-Medtech

12.15 QFIX

12.16 Other Companies

12.16.1 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

12.16.2 Beekley Corporation

12.16.3 Innomedicus Ag

12.16.4 Meditronix Corporation

12.16.5 Seedos Ltd

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, MnM View Might Not be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

