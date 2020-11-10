Report Denounces The Execution Of 49 Prisoners This Month In Egypt

The upturn comes after an uncertain altercation occurred in the country’s main prison complex in which four inmates and four security guards died.

Egyptian authorities have executed at least 49 inmates in 10 days throughout this month representing the largest spike in this practice documented in the country at least this year the human rights group Human announced on Thursday.

Rights Watch HRW The organization details that the death penalty has been applied to 15 men convicted in three cases of political violence and to another 34 people including two women who had been sentenced in criminal cases

Two newspapers related to the regime of President Abdelfatá Al Sisi had previously reported on at least 34 of these executions which took place in four days between October 3 and 13 in three different prisons in Alexandria Cairo and Menia in southern Egypt.

Al Sisi Egypt has become one of the 10 countries in the world with the highest numbers of death sentences and executions which is a clear departure from Egypt under its predecessors Adly Mansour Mohamed Morsi and Hosni Mubarak who had a history of commuting and forgiving these sentences adds Magdi who also denounces flagrant irregularities and abuses in the judicial processes of many of these cases.

To date Magdi estimates that the Egyptian authorities have already executed about 90 people this year representing a dramatic increase in this practice compared to previous years

Between 2016 and 2018 when the highest number of executions in Egypt was documented in the last five years without counting 2019 human rights groups registered annually between thirty and forty cases a figure that would have now been exceeded in just 10 days.

The spike in executions recorded this October comes after a suspected altercation took place on September 23 at a prison dubbed Scorpion located in the Tora prison complex in southern Cairo which resulted in the deaths of four inmates and four members of the security staff.

According to the version released by the authorities through progovernment media the deaths occurred during an attempted escape of the prisoners all of whom were sentenced to death Of the 15 executed this month 13 remained in Scorpion prison.

The execution of death sentences during the month of October could be related to the deaths that occurred in Scorpion despite our reservations with the version announced by the Ministry of the Interior says Khalaf Bayoumi director of the Al Shehab human rights center which documented a fortnight of executions on October 13

In any case the Prosecutors Office is responsible for not having investigated the incident or for not having announced it to dissuade the regime from taking revenge he adds

Along these lines HRW offers a different version of those events more in line with that offered by some lawyers and families of inmates since then

According to the human rights organization which relies on the words of a lawyer in contact with the relatives of two prisoners the four inmates surprised the guards during a routine inspection and killed them with an improvised sharp object Shortly after the agents who came to the scene reportedly shot the inmates

The increase in executions occurs in the context of some Egyptian officials including Al Sisi himself who have justified the executions by saying that they are revenge for the death of officers or civilians notes Magdi who warns.

Following the previous incident the prison authorities carried out an extensive raid in at least four blocks of a prison in the Tora complex which included the requisition of all kinds of personal belongings of the inmates including food and drinks and have been Severely reinforced security measures affecting access to the clinic the canteen and the patio as reported by six human rights groups jointly.

In addition two prisoners were assaulted during the inspections with electric shocks and transferred seminaked to disciplinary cells according to the same account.

As a result of this intensification of treatment the majority of inmates from the previous blocks began a hunger strike on October 11 to demand an improvement in conditions.

In parallel 222 members of the European Parliament and 56 of the United States Congress this week published two letters to Al Sisi urging him to end the incarceration of political prisoners in the country in a rare display of concern for conditions in their prisons especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.