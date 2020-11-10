Postpones The Decision To Impose A Curfew Autonomies

The interterritorial health council approves a new package of measures for the municipalities most affected by the coronavirus

The curfew in the places with the highest incidence of the epidemic continues to be a preferred option of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities to stop the pandemic

But it will have to wait In the interterritorial council of the National Health System which was held this Thursday a package of measures has been approved to curb the epidemic advanced on Wednesday by El PAÍS and among them there is currently no restriction of night mobility

In spite of everything both the majority of regional and central governments have been in favor of applying it in one way or another according to sources present at the meeting

In the absence of an agreement the president of the Valencian Community Ximo Puig announced this Thursday that he will apply a curfew in his community from midnight to six in the morning

Autonomy was one of those that had requested this limitation along with Castilla y León which formally did so before the council

The Junta de Andalucía has already approved it this Thursday but restricted to Granada and its metropolitan area

The Minister of Health Salvador Illa explained after the meeting that his department is seeking consensus with the communities to approve this limitation of night mobility throughout Spain and that he is studying how to articulate it The optimal legal instrument for a curfew throughout the territory is the state of alarm Legal services have been studying it for some time

Fernando Simón director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has assured that the curfew is a tool that would help contain the virus I dont know what legal format it will have to be given

But several spheres of transmission have already been controlled among seasonal workers in meat companies it has been avoided in schools and now it occurs in very specific environments Limiting nighttime mobility could greatly favor transmission control because the most important sources are there

The curfew which is already being applied in France aims to further limit social relations but depending on the time its repercussions can vary greatly

According to Ildefonso Hernández spokesperson for the Spanish Public Health Society Sespas it has been observed that this type of measure can reduce transmission by 18 But these are studies from very different countries you have to adapt them to the context

I suppose that the autonomous communities will have data showing where the greatest transmission occurs to limit those hours he adds

Epidemiologist Javier del Águila points out that the key to knowing its impact is the time the curfew is set something that is still not clear Granada the only Spanish capital that has decreed it has imposed it from 2300

From this time on it can have an effect on large bottles parks because bars and restaurants were already closed at that time in many communities with great incidence

If it is brought forward to 9 pm or 10 pm it would have a more radical impact because it not only affects what you do at dawn but it also limits dinners and meetings he says

Although it may seem a very drastic measure Del Águila believes that the sooner it is taken the more effect it will have In the first wave doubts about home confinements due to their radical nature led us to postpone them and it was worse

New traffic light of measures

What they have approved is the new package of measures to deal with the epidemic

All the communities have voted in favor except the Basque Country and Madrid which have abstained in the absence of having a definitive document

We do not oppose the alert document but we do not support it either because it is four months late it should have been prepared when the state of alarm ended says a spokesperson for the community governed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso