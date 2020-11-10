Sink Hotel Overnight Stays Again In September To Stop

The curfew in the places with the highest incidence of the epidemic continues to be a preferred option of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities to stop the pandemic

But it will have to wait In the interterritorial council of the National Health System which was held this Thursday a package of measures has been approved to curb the epidemic advanced on Wednesday by El PAÍS and among them there is currently no restriction of night mobility

In spite of everything both the majority of regional and central governments have been in favor of applying it in one way or another according to sources present at the meeting

In the absence of an agreement the president of the Valencian Community Ximo Puig announced this Thursday that he will apply a curfew in his community from midnight to six in the morning

Autonomy was one of those that had requested this limitation along with Castilla y León which formally did so before the council

The Junta de Andalucía has already approved it this Thursday but restricted to Granada and its metropolitan area

The Minister of Health Salvador Illa explained after the meeting that his department is seeking consensus with the communities to approve this limitation of night mobility throughout Spain and that he is studying how to articulate it The optimal legal instrument for a curfew throughout the territory is the state of alarm Legal services have been studying it for some time

Fernando Simón director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has assured that the curfew is a tool that would help contain the virus I dont know what legal format it will have to be given

But several spheres of transmission have already been controlled among seasonal workers in meat companies it has been avoided in schools and now it occurs in very specific environments Limiting nighttime mobility could greatly favor transmission control because the most important sources are there

The curfew which is already being applied in France aims to further limit social relations but depending on the time its repercussions can vary greatly

According to Ildefonso Hernández spokesperson for the Spanish Public Health Society Sespas it has been observed that this type of measure can reduce transmission by 18 But these are studies from very different countries you have to adapt them to the context

I suppose that the autonomous communities will have data showing where the greatest transmission occurs to limit those hours he adds

Epidemiologist Javier del Águila points out that the key to knowing its impact is the time the curfew is set something that is still not clear Granada the only Spanish capital that has decreed it has imposed it from 2300

From this time on it can have an effect on large bottles parks because bars and restaurants were already closed at that time in many communities with great incidence

If it is brought forward to 9 pm or 10 pm it would have a more radical impact because it not only affects what you do at dawn but it also limits dinners and meetings he says

Although it may seem a very drastic measure Del Águila believes that the sooner it is taken the more effect it will have In the first wave doubts about home confinements due to their radical nature led us to postpone them and it was worse

New traffic light of measures

What they have approved is the new package of measures to deal with the epidemic

All the communities have voted in favor except the Basque Country and Madrid which have abstained in the absence of having a definitive document

We do not oppose the alert document but we do not support it either because it is four months late it should have been prepared when the state of alarm ended says a spokesperson for the community governed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso

ered 8.1 million nights, 78% less, and the occupancy did not reach 30%, despite the price reduction and the supply cut

The outbreaks of the covid-19 pandemic sank tourism demand again in September. Hotel overnight stays, which had slightly recovered their pulse in July and August, with year-on-year declines of 73% and 64%, respectively, fell 78.4% last month.

The hotel offer was reduced compared to the previous months and the price fell 13% compared to last year, but even so, the occupancy remained at a meager 26%.

In total, Spanish hotels registered 8.1 million overnight stays in September, 78.4% less than the 37.6 million of these registered in September 2019.

The percentage of decrease is higher than the previous months, July and August, which recorded falls of 73.4% and 64.3%.

In those months, although the pandemic has left tourism in Spain in the bones, the health situation was more favorable, but the worsening of the outbreaks since the end of summer precipitated that many countries, particularly the United Kingdom and Germany, established quarantines for travelers from Spain, which persuaded foreign tourists to visit the country.

Thus, of the 8.1 million overnight stays, the vast majority, 6.3 million, were made by Spaniards, compared to 1.7 million made by foreigners.

In the case of Spaniards, they are 45.1% less than a year earlier, while in the case of foreigners the decrease is 93.1%. With these figures, total hotel overnight stays show a decrease of 71% in the first nine months of the year (80.5 million compared to 277.3 in September 2019), with a drop of 79.4% in the case of foreigners and 55.3% in the case of Spaniards.

Given the lack of demand, hotels have reacted with reductions in supply and prices, but even so they have not managed to maintain significant occupancy rates.

In September, 12,202 hotel establishments opened, 26.8% less than a year ago, and they offered just over a million hotel beds, 52.1% of the total and 44.8% less than those offered in September of the year past.

In addition, the price of the room fell on average by 13.4%. The five-star hotels are those that register the greatest decrease in prices, over 16%. The average daily income per occupied room (ADR) stood at 73.3 euros, 22.2% below the average price last year.

But much more important is the decrease in the average income per available room (RevPAR) figure, which relates the price of the room to the degree of occupancy of the hotel: this figure, key to the profitability of hotels, remained in September at 22.5 euros, less than a third of last year.

Even so, hotel occupancy remained at a meager 26.5%, just a little more, 34.2% at the weekend. Last year on the same dates, occupancy was 67% (71.7% on weekends).

Asturias and Cantabria were the communities with the highest occupancy, with 36.6% and 34.6%, respectively, even exceeding 45% on weekends.

The two Castillas and Madrid, just the three above 20%, have registered the lowest percentages. However, the Balearic and Canary Islands, highly dependent on tourism, are the most affected, which with just over 25% of occupied places, compared with percentages of 81% and 74% of the same month last year.