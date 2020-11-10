Revalidate The Absolute Majority In The Parliament Exceed 50% Of The Votes

The Catalan CIS attributes to Esquerra a minimum of 35 deputies, 31 to Junts and 6 to the CUP

The photo that the elections of February 14 in Catalonia could leave in the Parliament is very similar to the current one, with a redistribution of the seats between the three pro-independence formations.

The Center for Opinion Studies (CEO) of the Generalitat has released a survey this Friday in which it attributes to Esquerra Republicana the victory in the next elections, with 35 or 36 deputies (now it has 32), followed by Junts per Catalunya, with 31 or 32, that would lose two or three of the current ones.

In this way, the three secessionist forces could widely exceed the 68 seats in which the absolute majority of the Chamber is located, but the independence movement would not achieve the objective that it has been pursuing for a long time and that its leaders verbalize: to exceed 50% of the votes in a Catalan election.

The sum of the percentage of vote attributed by the survey to secessionism stands at 48.7%, slightly higher than the 47.5 of the 2017 elections called by Mariano Rajoy after the application of article 155 of the Constitution.

The survey consolidates the trend of other previous polls, which foresee a collapse of Citizens, which would go from the current 36 seats to 16 or 17, as well as an increase in the PSC, which could reach 24 or 25 deputies, compared to the 17 that it has now.

The CEO also predicts the emergence of Vox in the Parliament, with between four and six deputies, as well as an increase in the PP from the current four to seven or eight and the stagnation of the commons, which now have eight seats and could reach nine in the best case.

This is the first survey carried out after Quim Torra’s disqualification, with a sample of 1,500 people.

Specifically, the field work was carried out between September 29, the day after hearing the sentence against the president of the Generalitat, and October 9.