Judge Of Neurona Case Also Files Supposed Box B Of Podemos

The magistrate affirms that there are no indications of “unfair administration” on the party’s solidarity fund

The judge in the Neurona case Juan José Escalonilla has decided to archive another of the lines of investigation of the case opened after the complaint against Podemos by one of his former lawyers José Manuel Calvente

According to an order issued this Tuesday to which EL PAÍS has had access the magistrate shelves the investigations that plagued Deputy Rafael Mayoral for the management of the socalled Training Solidarity Fund to which public officials donate part of his salary to use the money for social projects

The instructor also decided just a few weeks ago to close the part related to contracts with the consulting firm ABD Europe

As the magistrate says in his brief the events are not incidentally indicative of an alleged unfair administration of the Podemos Solidarity Fund by Rafael Mayoral

For this reason he adds he decides to dismiss this part of the investigations

The Prosecutors Office had already requested the same in a letter where it stated that most of Calventes complaint was based on rumors

In fact the Public Prosecutors Office supports keeping this case open only in the part related to the contracts with the consulting firm Neurona for the 2019 elections about which the Prosecutors Office of the Court of Accounts expressed its suspicions when assessing the possible commission of a crime of falsification of commercial document and an electoral crime

The instructor recounts in his car that this part of the investigations were opened after Calvente reported in his complaint that 50000 euros had been diverted from the Solidarity fund to pay members of Podemos

According to the account of the former lawyer of the formation which the party rejected completely and that the judge does not consider proven that money was taken to give it to the entity 404 Popular Communication and through intermediaries make it reach Mayoral

The lawyer explained that said group seems to be controlled by Christian Luis Navarro who supposedly would work as an assistant for Podemos in the European Parliament and would be linked to the MEP Idoia Villanueva Ruiz And this would be related in turn to the national deputy

The complainant comes to raise an alleged unfair administration of the funds of the Caja de Solidaridad de Podemos by Rafael Mayoral since they are used not for the purposes for which said fund was constituted but for an alleged I pay a member of the political party sums up the instructor who immediately discards this possibility

The judge explains that said entity received that money but adds There is no indication that said association does not carry out the activity for which it was established

Nor does it mean that said amounts received from Podemos which may come from the Solidarity fund are not so except to carry out said activity

This decision of the judge further thins a cause that in the midst of a pandemic has become a headache for the political force headed by Pablo Iglesias second vice president of the Government

Last summer Escalonilla gave the green light to the investigations after receiving the complaint from Calvente who had planted himself in a Civil Guard barracks to report a whole battery of alleged irregularities

The magistrate opened a case for alleged crimes of embezzlement and unfair administration with several axes the contracts signed with several consulting firms Neurona and ABD Europa LDA for the generals of April 2019 the work to reform the new training headquarters the payment of bonuses through supplements the opaque outflow of funds from the socalled solidarity fund to which senior officials donate part of their salary to allocate the money to social projects and unauthorized access to an employees hard drive

The part of ABD Europa LDA and the solidarity fund is already history according to the instructor