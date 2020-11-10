Beyond Series TV Tells You Which Is The Closest Pizzeria

Google Chromecast incorporates for the first time a remote control to control the TV and interact with the assistant.

Seven years ago Google tried to revolutionize the way people stream content from mobile to TV with its first Chromecast

This device allowed the use of the smartphone to turn off the television pause the image or vary the volume The company has been adding new functions to this device

The new version which has reached the market this month comes for the first time accompanied by a command With the push of a button the user can search by voice for zombie movies play country music or any other check their agenda and ask all kinds of questions from how far away is the Moon to how many people live in Australia

YIf you have other connected devices in the home such as thermostats cameras or smart lights it is also possible to control them with the TV remote

EL PAÍS has tested this device for a few days The first step in using the Chromecast is to connect it to the television to an HDMI port and to the power outlet

The device has a compact and slim design and is designed so that when connected to the television it is not visible

The next step is to download the Google Home application on your mobile and follow the instructions that appear on the TV You can choose to enter a letter code on your smartphone or scan a QR code

All the configuration only takes a few minutes and is done from the mobile

Once the Chromecast is connected to a WiFi network the TV becomes smart In this way it is possible to send content to the screen from a mobile computer or tablet and use applications such as YouTube Netflix Disney Movistar or Prime Video to view videos or movies

With this unit it is possible to play back movies at up to 4K HDR and 60 frames per second

New Chromecast from Google

Buttons for Netflix and Youtube

To navigate through the interface it is necessary to use the remote that for the first time comes with the Chromecast

It is quite small and light and runs on two batteries With it the experience improves notably since the user does not have to depend so much on the mobile

The remote is used for example to turn on the television or control the sound

But if it is characterized by something it is because it has a button to directly open YouTube another to quickly access Netflix and another to invoke the Google assistant

For the latter you just have to keep the button pressed and pronounce any order Show me the photos of Los Angeles is one of the many phrases that can be asked to the assistant to show on the TV screen images that the user has stored in Google Photos

In general the option of using this wizard is especially useful to request a specific series or movie to be played without wasting time searching for it on your platform

This possibility of interacting with television by voice is already common in other similar devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Google tv

The technology giant also launches a new interface called Google TV On the main page the first thing that appears are personalized recommendations for series and movies based on what the user has seen and what may interest them

It shows content from different video platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime and it is possible both to view them at the moment and save them in a list called pending to view them later

A little further down the downloaded applications are shown on the one hand and on the other movies and series arranged in categories For example in the tests carried out by this newspaper among the popular proposals films such as Wonder or When I find you stand out

Among the newest there are some such as Nocturne Time or Black Box In addition the system also recommends YouTube videos taking into account the users tastes

Regardless of the fact that using a device like this means giving a portion more and not less of our privacy to big technology in general Googles Chromecast works correctly

If you already have a smart TV it probably wont make much of a difference to the user But if you have an old television or if you are unhappy with the system you use it may be a good option

The Chromecast can be purchased in three colors white blue and coral for 6999 euros