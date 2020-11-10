European Recovery Fund An Opportunity For The Companies in Spain

The European Union will inject 140,000 million euros to face the economic effects that the health crisis has had on the Spanish business fabric. Companies that favor digitalization, ecology or social cohesion will have preference when applying for these grants

The economic crisis derived from the pandemic has led the 27 Member States to make the unprecedented decision to provide the European Union EU with an extraordinary joint budget of 750000 million euros to face the financial disaster

Of these 140000 million euros will go to Spain Although the amount is already known many other questions have not yet been resolved When and how will this aid reach Spain Which companies will be able to request it

The webinar organized by HUB Empresa de Banco Sabadell entitled European Recovery Fund opportunity for Spanish companies held on October 20 dealt with this issue

At the moment we only have the headlines and we are missing a lot of small print but some answers are already known such as that this money will be used above all to digital transformation or to favor the sustainability of companies says Josep Lladós professor of Economics from the Open University of Catalonia UOC

What are the European Recovery Funds

They are an extra injection that is included in the European Recovery and Resilience Plan also called Next Generation EU

This figure is added to the EUs ordinary spending plan of 1074 million euros planned for the 20212027 period known as the Multiannual Financial Framework MFF

Of the 140000 million euros destined for Spain 72700 million euros will come in the form of transfers direct aid according to government calculations

The Bank of Spain however puts the amount at 658 billion euros based on its estimates The rest 67300 million euros or 74200 million depending on the valuation of one institution or another will be in the form of loans

In turn these 727 billion from the European Recovery Fund will be articulated through two instruments that will channel resources

the Mechanism for Recovery and Resilience whose purpose is to support investment and State reforms to achieve a sustainable recovery and that they can face the ecological and digital transition which concentrates the bulk with some 59000 million euros in nonreimbursable transfers and the REACTEU a structural fund that comes to cover extraordinary expenses derived from the covid19 destined to support health services active employment policies social services

from which Spain will receive 12400 million euros Of this last amount some 10000 million euros will be allocated to the autonomous communities while the remaining part will be sent to the Ministry of Health so that it can distribute it among the different regions for the acquisition of vaccines the reinforcement of primary care or revocation of sanitary material

When and how will these funds arrive

This injection of money equivalent to 11 of the Spanish Gross Domestic Product GDP will be delivered between 2021 and 2023

During the next two years 70 of the total will arrive while the remaining 30 will be distributed from 2023 It will not be until mid2021 when the funds are expected to start arriving We must prepare for change and get going now says Cristóbal Álvarez postgraduate professor at ESIC Business Marketing School

In the first instance these European funds will be received by the central government and the ministries Afterwards its execution and distribution will be extended through the autonomous communities and possibly local entities that will have an active participation in the proposal and development of the projects

How can companies access these funds

Although at the moment there is no protocol that specifies how companies can apply for these funds interested companies must present their projects or plans according to the calls launched by the ministries as stated in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan published by the Government central on October 7

While waiting for a specific date for this initiatives have been launched by public and private organizations to advise companies

For now the autonomous communities and some associations have opened information windows This is the case of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations CEOE which together with the consulting firm PwC launched the CEOExEuropa digital platform in July to inform anyone who wishes about these funds for free

Now we offer advice and when the tenders are published from the ministries or the autonomous communities we will work so that companies large or small can present their project and opt for aid they explain from the CEOE

The chambers of commerce are also exercising informational work In times of crisis the company needs support and accompaniment to know what is the best way to approach its future project

The companies that benefit must be prepared to later justify these funds in the terms required by the European institutions explains Elsa Salvadores vice president of the Madrid Chamber of Commerce

Banco Sabadell is developing support and support plans specially designed so that companies can take advantage of this aid and make better decisions throughout the process

As was clear in the webinar organized by HUB Empresa and led by the deputy general manager Blanca Montero and the chief economist of Banco Sabadell Sofía Rodríguez companies are so in need of information on the subject that registrations ran out in a very short time

What sectors will benefit the most

The objective of European funds is not only to support the economy with aid but to contribute to its transformation Therefore industries that promote the digital sector ecology that promote social and territorial cohesion or gender equality will be promoted

Although there are many details to close for the implementation of these funds it is convenient for companies to start thinking about plans that have these axes as a reference so that their proposals are more eligible when it comes to raising funds

All companies but especially SMEs now have a good opportunity We know it is a delicate situation but you must take a proactive approach that is to see where their competitors are heading and to go in that direction and adapt their projects to what funds take precedence explains the UOC professor

These plans must be focused on job creation especially in Spain which has a high unemployment rate Álvarez points out There is no specific guide to articulate these programs

Each company will have to personalize its business plan but now the sector associations must take advantage of the moment to advise their sector adds the professor from ESIC Business Marketing School

In these moments trust and be advised by experts in the field will be essential for the aid to materialize optimally