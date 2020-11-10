PISA That Measures Gender Equality Or Coexistence To Teach OECD

The OECD assesses for the first time the so-called “global competencies” of 15-year-old students, the abilities they have to face challenges of the 21st century

Spanish 15 year old students have more skills to deal with coexistence conflicts and global issues such as gender equality poverty hunger war population pressure or the environment than to solve problems in subjects such as Mathematics Science and Reading comprehension

This is demonstrated by the latest PISA report prepared by the OECD in which for the first time since the study began in 2000 the socalled global competencies have been measured the abilities of 4thyear ESO students to analyze question and propose solutions to the challenges of the 21st century

Spain has obtained a score of 512 points compared to an average of 499 for the group of countries that have participated in the test Canada is in the lead with 554

This means that 68 of the more than 35000 students from 1000 institutes that took part in the report reach the basic level in global competence which the OECD defines as the multidimensional capacity of adolescents to examine local events and global relevance understand the views of third parties have an open mind to interact with other cultures and be proactive when taking part in actions that improve collective wellbeing and sustainable development

Spain also appears as one of the countries in which the most content is taught about gender equality 90 of the students assured that the curricula include these questions the same percentage as other countries such as France or Iceland

In addition Spaniards are also among those with the best attitudes towards immigrants along with others such as Canada New Zealand or Ireland

Of course unlike the tests in Science and Mathematics in which Spain obtained its worst results in the last edition in 2018 with 483 and 481 points below the 489 on average of the 79 participating countries in this time only 27 countries participated 11 of them belonging to the OECD

Many of those who routinely measure themselves on these tests have declined to do so this time Germany Portugal Italy or Estonia are some of those who have not wanted to measure their students in the cognitive test in which they are asked questions that they must solve with texts in which they show their ability to apply critical thinking

These countries along with 34 others have participated in a second part multiple choice in which students only have to tick one box

We have to be cautious with these results because the neighboring countries have not participated in the entire test This is the first pilot in which the OECD measures skills that are not strictly academic but it is not the time to win medals warns Eduard Vallory president of UnescoCat

Like the rest of the experts consulted Vallory believes that it is a great advance for international educational systems that PISA finally assesses the capacities of students to live in egalitarian societies at a time when both the UN and UNESCO have warned of the need for schools to form valuesand that they evaluate the way in which students consider the other or the attitudes they adopt in a situation of inequality

Education does not only imply skills in letters and numbers but also teaching how to build more just and peaceful societies adds Vallory That is affective capacities such as empathy conflict resolution communication or interaction with people of different origin class and culture

The objective of the OECD is to get countries to modernize their academic programs to include these new educational perspectives across the board In education what is measured and evaluated is what ultimately matters

Three years from now this new PISA approach may mean that many countries change their academic programs says Vallory

In the past students could find clear answers in textbooks and it automatically gave them credibility Today they have hundreds of thousands of responses on the net and it is in their power to differentiate what is true from what is false what is right from what is wrong Reading is no longer extracting information but building knowledge thinking critically and making wellfounded judgments says the PISA Global Competences report

In the development test in which Spain was measured against other European countries such as Greece Estonia or Latvia students from Extremadura Andalusia the Canary Islands the Valencian Community CastillaLa Mancha Ceuta and Melilla obtained lower scores than the of the average of the rest of the countries

Those that obtained the best results as is usual in the Mathematics Sciences and Reading Comprehension tests were Castilla y León Asturias Cantabria and Aragón with at least 14 points more than the average for Spain and 27 more than the average for participating countries On this occasion the Community of Madrid has not allowed the data of its students to be included in the report

In the multiple choice tests in which the European neighbors have participated Spain also comes out very well in matters related to coexistence

Asked about respect for people from other cultures the students responses positioned Spain at the head with an index of 038 compared to 016 for Portugal or 014 for Germany the average of the The rest of the participating countries was 0

Likewise they obtained good scores on issues such as their interest in learning from other cultures or understanding and appreciating the perspectives of others

This is good news a sign that Spanish centers are safe spaces for coexistence that there is little bullying and that management teams are concerned about working on it says Lucas Gortázar researcher at the EsadeEcPol think tank and advisor to the World Bank

The OECD has taken a very powerful step by introducing this very necessary aspect in the educational debate that goes beyond academics Mathematics alone is no longer enough we are living a moment of international upheaval and the centers cannot remain oblivious

But not all are positive points for Spain In other multiple choice tests more focused on general culture the results are worse

In an exercise to measure students knowledge of climate change global health for example epidemics migration international conflicts hunger or malnutrition in different parts of the world Spain with an index of 003 appears far below from countries like Portugal 020

The kids had to choose between I had never heard of this I had heard of this but I couldnt explain what it is about I know something about this and could explain it in a general way I know quite a bit about this and I could explain it well

In another which measures the intensity and duration of the effort invested by students in overcoming obstacles and adverse experiences Spain is significantly below the OECD average with an index of 004 points compared to 0 of the average and very far from Germany with 021

Students had to choose their degree of readiness to explain how carbon dioxide emissions affect climate change or establish a connection between the prices of textile products and working conditions in the countries of production

It is foreseeable that Spain will be harmed in these matters compared to other countries such as France the United Kingdom or Germany In these countries secondary education is very different they are used to making oral presentations writing essays

In general there is a tradition that students learn to argue to put critical thinking into practice and that is why they feel capable of this considers Eduardo VidalAbarca professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Valenciaand advisor to the PISA report

In Spain he explains global skills depend on the centers project As they are not specific subjects there has to be coordination between teachers to deal with these issues in a transversal way

For example to deal with the problem of migration statistical data can be used but it can also be analyzed from history or geography

The world is already interdisciplinary but education is still divided into closed areas of knowledge he criticizes

Why have countries like Germany France or Portugal not wanted to participate in the entirety of the new PISA test VidalAbarca explains that some countries believe that there is still no evaluation formula that guarantees a balanced comparison since the socioeconomic realities are very different and there is no single way to measure these abilities

There are other explanations In an interview with this newspaper Valerie Hannon advisor to the OECD and the United Kingdom Government on education explained that it is more a generational issue than an ideological one since the rulers of many countries do not believe that these new competencies have to be include in the resume

Not participating in this test makes the schools understand that it is not so important to understand global phenomena know how to take care of the planet or respect other cultures it makes schools not treat these issues in the classrooms seriously he adds