Vatican Us Grows With The Visit Of Mike Pompeo To Rome

Relations between the US Government and the Vatican have been terrible since Donald Trump became president of the North American country Cross accusations and underground warfare, even within the American Church, have been a constant in recent years.

The most recent confrontation, a few weeks before the presidential elections, has to do with the renewal of relations between the Holy See and China to unify the Catholic Church in the Asian giant and avoid conflicts. The US is pushing for it not to go ahead, but the Vatican has had enough just as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Rome to meet with Italian authorities and those of the Holy See on Thursday.

Pompeo’s first stop took place at a symposium at the US embassy to the Holy See where he assured this Wednesday that nowhere is religious freedom more attacked than in China. An obvious way to publicly shoot the Vatican for its rapprochement with the country and the renewal of the agreement signed two years ago to name the bishops jointly and end the underground Church that for years has been a source of conflict.

His words have caused enormous discomfort on the other side of the Tiber, where the secretary for relations with the States, Paul Richard Gallagher, lamented the ways in which the meeting had been organized and the tone used.

The Pope will not receive Pompeo on this occasion, as he did last October in a private audience. The formal justification is that he does not want it to be construed as taking sides in the middle of an electoral process ( Francis’s antipathy towards Donald Trump has been repeatedly demonstrated ).

But Gallagher, usually measured, as dictated by discreet Vatican diplomacy, when questioned about the staging of the symposium and its content, has responded that this was precisely one of the reasons why the pontiff was not going to receive him. In fact, Pompeo will be seen on Thursday with Gallagher himself and with the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, and they will discuss these matters behind closed doors.

Gallagher has openly criticized how the symposium has developed. “Did you hear me mention China? You did not hear me say the name of any country, we do not name and we do not blame anyone. This is one of the principles of Vatican diplomacy ”, he told the Italian media.

“I only had two minutes, if they had invited me to speak for 40 I would have said more,” he continued. “When visits are prepared like this, at high levels, agendas are negotiated in private, foreign ministers speak and then it is decided,” added Gallagher, visibly upset. Pompeo had already criticized the agreement in an article by assuring that it endangered “the moral authority” of the Church, and had asked the Holy See for “courage” to paralyze it.

The Vatican takes care of the relationship with China to the millimeter, a country with which it has been quietly negotiating the agreement reached two years ago for decades. For the Holy See it is about protecting its faithful and its bishops in a country where they were persecuted until very recently.

However, from some sectors of the Church including historical members such as Cardinal Joseph Zen – the agreement was seen as a scandalous handover to a dictatorial regime. The United States, in the midst of a trade war with the Asian giant, takes advantage of the tension to pressure Francis in his intention to go ahead with a plan that could lead to the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and China. “The Vatican puts its moral authority at risk if it renews the agreement”,

The US Secretary of State arrived in Rome on Wednesday morning from Greece. The agenda includes a meeting with the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, and the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio. The meeting has once again revolved around relations with China. Italy was the first European country to join the Silk Road and the United States already warned in its day of the danger of the agreement.

Pompeo and Di Maio have appeared in a joint press conference at the end of their conversations and in it the Secretary of State indicated that Italy must be attentive to “the security and privacy of its citizens in the face of interference from China and the development of the 5G technology. Communist Party of China is trying to exploit its presence in Italy for its own strategic ends.

The Chinese Communist Party is not here to establish a mutually beneficial collaborative relationship, ”said Pompeo. Di Maio, for his part, stressed that Italy is aware of “the concerns” of the United States, but has indicated that it is committed to “guaranteeing the security of 5G networks.